Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘cameo’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amuses netizens; it’s not what you think

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's audiences were in for a surprise when they saw Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Nov 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster(X)

The audience who went to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 expecting ghosts and giggles were in for a surprise when they saw Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie.

But it was not just any cameo; it was a parody cameo of a hilarious take on Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante from 'Jawan'.

In a scene that captured the attention of social media, Kartik Aaryan’s character 'Rooh Baba' was seen squaring off with a lookalike of SRK’s bandaged, revenge-thirsty anti-hero from Jawan.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Stree 2: Who’s winning the battle of horror comedy?

The scene was completed with slow-motion struts and SRK’s signature one-liner but with a comic twist.

Watch the cameo here:

'Jawan' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Also Read | ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ review: Twice the Manjulikas but half the fun

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Netizens had a mixed reaction to the parody cameo of SRK's Jawan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While some found it hilarious, some thought that it was a cringe move.

“Jawan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 what a scene. Enjoyed it,” a user said.

“The main paisa vasool scene.. i literally fell off my seat laughing. (The worth the money kinda scene. I literally fell off my seat laughing),” said another user.

“This Spoof just got Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 5 tickets from my family!!!” one user said.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BO Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy earns ₹36 crore

“Red chillies vfx cooked here,” another user said referring to SRK's Red Chillies production house.

However, there were a few users who didn't enjoy the cameo and found it “cringe”.

“This feels so cringe no lie,” a user said.

“WTF!! Ye kya tha? Ye sasta mummy kaha se aya,” said another user.

Another user added, “Never thought Bhool Bhoolaiya would become a spoof comedy.”

Also Read | Did Saudi Arabia, Singapore ‘ban’ release of Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Salman Khan cameo in Singham Again

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 decided to go ahead with the parody cameo, Singham Again had Salman Khan's special cameo as Chulbul Pandey from the ‘Dabangg’ series.

Salman's cameo in Singham Again builds on his iconic image, fitting into Shetty’s high-octane “cop universe”, whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 takes a humorous approach, giving audiences a tongue-in-cheek nod to Bollywood’s action-heavy style.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsShah Rukh Khan’s ‘cameo’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amuses netizens; it’s not what you think

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.