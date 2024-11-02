Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's audiences were in for a surprise when they saw Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie.

The audience who went to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 expecting ghosts and giggles were in for a surprise when they saw Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie.

But it was not just any cameo; it was a parody cameo of a hilarious take on Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante from 'Jawan'.

In a scene that captured the attention of social media, Kartik Aaryan's character 'Rooh Baba' was seen squaring off with a lookalike of SRK's bandaged, revenge-thirsty anti-hero from Jawan.

The scene was completed with slow-motion struts and SRK’s signature one-liner but with a comic twist.

Watch the cameo here:

'Jawan' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens had a mixed reaction to the parody cameo of SRK's Jawan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While some found it hilarious, some thought that it was a cringe move.

“Jawan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 what a scene. Enjoyed it," a user said.

“The main paisa vasool scene.. i literally fell off my seat laughing. (The worth the money kinda scene. I literally fell off my seat laughing)," said another user.

"This Spoof just got Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 5 tickets from my family!!!" one user said.

“Red chillies vfx cooked here," another user said referring to SRK's Red Chillies production house.

However, there were a few users who didn't enjoy the cameo and found it “cringe".

"This feels so cringe no lie," a user said.

“WTF!! Ye kya tha? Ye sasta mummy kaha se aya," said another user.

Another user added, “Never thought Bhool Bhoolaiya would become a spoof comedy."

Salman Khan cameo in Singham Again While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 decided to go ahead with the parody cameo, Singham Again had Salman Khan's special cameo as Chulbul Pandey from the 'Dabangg' series.