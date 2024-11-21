Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji to Byomkesh Bakshi: Doordarshan’s popular shows are now available on OTT; here’s how to watch

The newly launched OTT app 'Waves' by Prasar Bharati allows users to watch classic Indian shows like Ramayan and Byomkesh Bakshi. It features around 40 live channels, news services, and a shopping facility, aiming to provide family-friendly entertainment.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Prasar Bharti has released its own OTT application 'Wave' where users can revisit Doordarshan and Akashwani's most popular shows including Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji, Ramayan, etc.
Prasar Bharti has released its own OTT application ’Wave’ where users can revisit Doordarshan and Akashwani’s most popular shows including Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji, Ramayan, etc.(Screengrab @X)

The good old days of Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Mahabharat are back, this time on OTT. India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati launched its OTT app ‘Waves’ on Wednesday. Users can watch vast archives of Doordarshan and Aakashvani on the app.

Many Doordarshan classics like Ramayan, released in 1987 to Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji, will remain timeless entertainers for many. These shows are now available on the OTT app ‘Waves’, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS mobiles.

Also Read | 10 Bollywood movies on OTT to celebrate International Men’s Day 2024

While speaking at the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Navneet Sehgal Chairman Prasar Bharati said that the initiative has been launched to provide clean, family-friendly entertainment on OTT.

“All our (Prasar Bharati) archives are also available. You can relive your childhood by watching your favourite shows,” newswire PTI quoted Sehgal.

Also Read | OTT viewership for TV shows surges amid changing consumer habits

How to watch Doordarshan classics on OTT?

People can download and install the Wave OTT mobile app to stream all the Doordarshan and Aakashvani shows. The app offers around 40 live channels, including popular ones from broadcasters such as B4U, ABZY, SAB Group, and 9X Media, as well as news channels such as India Today, News Nation, Republic, ABP News, News24, and NDTV India.

The OTT application has several Doordarshan classics, such as Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji, Byomkesh Bakshi, Arohan, etc. However, a few other popular shows, like Ramayan and Mahabharata, were not visible on the application.

Also Read | Nayanthara fans react to her love story in Netflix documentary

Most Popular Doordarshan Shows

During the 1980s, Doordarshan became a household name. Indian families enthusiastically watched Several Doordarshan shows, including Tamas, Fauji, Hum Saath, etc. According to PTI, the epic TV series set a world record and became the highest-viewed entertainment program globally in 2020. The show was aired again after 33 years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in 2020.

Other popular Doordarshan shows include Mahabharat, Chandrakanta, Alif Laila, Karamchand, Malgudi Days, Captain Vyom, Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne, Bharat ek Khoj, Chandramukhi, Fauji, Bible ki Kahaniyan, Suraag- The Clue, etc.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsShah Rukh Khan’s Fauji to Byomkesh Bakshi: Doordarshan’s popular shows are now available on OTT; here’s how to watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    481.00
    01:38 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -43.1 (-8.22%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    229.00
    01:38 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.2 (-3.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.10
    01:38 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    1.65 (1.18%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    497.30
    01:38 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -52.3 (-9.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.55
    01:31 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.15 (4.4%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    249.65
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.35 (3.89%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.30
    01:31 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    3.6 (1.74%)

    Coforge share price

    8,208.00
    01:31 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    94.1 (1.16%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.75
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26 (-9.86%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    495.65
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -53.95 (-9.82%)

    Adani Power share price

    475.50
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -48.6 (-9.27%)

    ACC share price

    2,036.00
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -149.05 (-6.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,580.25
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    414.35 (6.72%)

    VIP Industries share price

    489.00
    01:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    29.05 (6.32%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,583.60
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    313.1 (5.94%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    83.00
    01:31 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.2 (5.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.