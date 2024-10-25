Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic ‘Fauji’ returns on Doordarshan: ‘Reliving my childhood,’ say netizens | Where and when to watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who shot to fame with his debut in the classic TV series Fauji, is back in the spotlight as Doordarshan re-airs the show after 36 years.

The 1989 series, which follows the training of an Indian Army commando regiment, began streaming on October 24. The show airs Monday through Friday at 12:00 noon, with a re-telecast at 11:30 pm on DD National.

The 13-episode series is being re-aired on television ahead of the launch of its sequel, Fauji 2, which is set to re-release on DD National (a part of Doordarshan Network owned by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting). The shooting is currently underway.

Fauji (1995) marked the beginning of King Khan's illustrious acting career. In it, he played Lt Abhimanyu Rai. The late '80s hit has since gained cult status and is remembered for its portrayal of tough army life, camaraderie, and patriotism.

The series, directed by Lt Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor, dives into the lives of young soldiers undergoing tough training at a military academy, capturing not only their physical and mental challenges but also their camaraderie and sacrifices. The series fosters discipline, sacrifice, and brotherhood values in addition to patriotism and brings a human touch to the life of soldiers beyond the battlefield.

The re-release of Fauji has sparked a wave of nostalgia among SRK fans.

One viewer tweeted, “Watching Fauji again on Doordarshan is like reliving my childhood! Seeing a young SRK as Abhimanyu brings back so many memories [sic].”

A second X-ter wrote, “It’s amazing to see how Fauji still holds up. The story, the camaraderie, and young SRK—everything is just as impactful now as it was then [sic].”