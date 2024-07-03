Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to release in Japan on THIS date; Japanese Game Designer Hideo Kojima shares pic

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which was released worldwide last year in September is now set for it reelase in Japan in November 2024. Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee which also marked the director's debut in Hindi films. The movie will be distributed in Japan by Twin, a frequent distributor of Indian films. According to reports, advance ticket sales will begin five months ahead, starting on July 5. Additionally, it is reported that purchasers of the tickets will receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song “Chaleya.”

The picture of the film was also shared by Japanese Game Designer Hideo Kojima who had last time headed praises for SRK's Pathaan.

Kojima had called the film pure entertainment. On September 2023, he had tweeted about Pathaan and said, “Too busy these days, mentally and physically exhausted. Need to refill my high-octane tank. So, I saw the Indian movie "PATHAAN" in IMAX! Well, it was awesome! I was numb! It opened my blood vessels! It was a MAD MAX level of energy! After seeing this, I think I'll be able to hold it for a while! Mission Impossible, 007, RRR, John Woo, the whole shebang! A few Metal Gear elements too! There was applause after the screening. Highly recommended!"

"If you don't see it, you're missing out! Movies these days think too hard. This is pure entertainment film! It's still hot, so watch this movie and blow off the summer heat! I'll buy the BD when it comes out, and I want the OST too,” Kojima had said.

