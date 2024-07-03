Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to release in Japan on THIS date; Japanese Game Designer Hideo Kojima shares pic

  • Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' will release in Japan. The film, directed by Atlee, features SRK in a dual role fighting corruption. With a worldwide box office collection of 1,148 crore, it was the top-grossing movie of 2023.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated02:18 PM IST
Jawan is expected to break box office records and establish a new benchmark for Bollywood openers
Jawan is expected to break box office records and establish a new benchmark for Bollywood openers

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which was released worldwide last year in September is now set for it reelase in Japan in November 2024. Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee which also marked the director's debut in Hindi films. The movie will be distributed in Japan by Twin, a frequent distributor of Indian films. According to reports, advance ticket sales will begin five months ahead, starting on July 5. Additionally, it is reported that purchasers of the tickets will receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song “Chaleya.”

The picture of the film was also shared by Japanese Game Designer Hideo Kojima who had last time headed praises for SRK's Pathaan.

Kojima had called the film pure entertainment. On September 2023, he had tweeted about Pathaan and said, “Too busy these days, mentally and physically exhausted. Need to refill my high-octane tank. So, I saw the Indian movie "PATHAAN" in IMAX! Well, it was awesome! I was numb! It opened my blood vessels! It was a MAD MAX level of energy! After seeing this, I think I'll be able to hold it for a while! Mission Impossible, 007, RRR, John Woo, the whole shebang! A few Metal Gear elements too! There was applause after the screening. Highly recommended!"

"If you don't see it, you're missing out! Movies these days think too hard. This is pure entertainment film! It's still hot, so watch this movie and blow off the summer heat! I'll buy the BD when it comes out, and I want the OST too,” Kojima had said.

Jawan's total collection

SRK starrer film earned 1,148 crore at worldwide box office and was  the highest grossing movie of 2023. Produced under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Speaking of the plot of the film, SRK plays dual role as father and son who team up in a fight against corruption.

