Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput’s ₹60 crore Worli apartment goes on rent: Tenant to pay a monthly amount of…

Shahid and Mira Kapoor's apartment in Worli is leased for 20 lakh per month. The rental agreement, valid for five years, requires a security deposit of 1.23 crore and features a tiered rent structure increasing over time.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and wife Meera Kapoor have rent out an apartment in Mumbai's Worli.
Shahid Kapoor and wife Meera Kapoor have rent out an apartment in Mumbai’s Worli.(PTI)

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput's luxurious Worli apartment is out on rent, generating a monthly rent of 20 lakh for the couple.

The 5,395 sq ft apartment, which includes three dedicated car parking spaces near the house, was constructed by Oberoi Realty as part of its Three Sixty West project, reported Hindustan Times, citing documents accessed by SquareYards.  

The rental agreement for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's opulent apartment will remain valid for five years and was finalised on November 7. 

Who is the tenant of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Worli apartment?

According to HT, the apartment has been leased to Dipan Bhuptani, a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics. According to the rental agreement, he is required to deposit 1.23 crore as an initial security deposit.

What is the rent of Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput's apartment?

The agreement between Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and their tenant follows a tiered rental structure, with the rent gradually increasing by a fixed percentage every year. 

In the first year, the tenant will pay 20.5 lakh per month, rising to 23.98 lakh by the end of the five-year term. In addition to the rent, the agreement also includes a 10-month rent-free period, reported HT.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon, in a marriage arranged by their families. The ceremony was followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. After their marriage, the couple settled down in their Worli residence, valued at 55 crore.

Shahid Kapoor is the son of actor couple Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. According to SquareYards, he purchased a luxurious multi-floor property in 2018 in Three Sixty West. The flat is spread across floors 42 and 43 and costs around 55 crores. 



MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput's ₹60 crore Worli apartment goes on rent: Tenant to pay a monthly amount of…

