Shahrukh Khan hugs injured Harshit Rana; engages into intense chat with CEO as rain halts KKR vs PBKS tie in IPL 2026

Shahrukh Khan's trip to Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday for the first time in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) didn't go as planned as rain played spoilsport during Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash. The game, which started under overcast conditions, was just 3.4 overs old when rain gods opened up.

What started as a light drizzle, turned into thunderstorm, leaving KKR at 25/2 after captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. Finn Allen and Cameron Green were the two KKR batters dismissed. For Punjab Kings, Xavier Bartlett took both the wickets.

The co-owner of the franchise, Shahrukh hugged injured Harshit Rana, the video of which was shared on KKR's social media handles. The duo then came to the Eden Gardens to support the players. He also waved to the fans to leave the entire go crazy. Daughter Suhana was accompanying Shahrukh.

However, the Bollywood superstar was seen having an intense chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore, the visuals of which went viral on social media. Although what the chat was all about is yet to known, but such visuals were never seen in public previously.

How have KKR fared so far in IPL 2026? So far, KKR have played two games, losing on both occasions. Against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, KKR rode on half-centuries from Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi to post 220/4. However, an inexperienced bowling attack led the three-time champions down.

in their second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR were once again let down by their bowling attack as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head went bonkers from the first over to post a 220-plus score.

In reply, KKR lost the game by 65 runs, despite a half-century from Raghuvanshi. Despite putting a compact squad, KKR have been severely impacted by the injuries to their main players, especially in bowling. While Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out due to injuries, Cameron Green isn't fit to bowl yet due to a minor back injury.

To add more to the misery, Matheesha Pathirana is yet to join the squad due to fitness issues. The Sri Lankan pacer, who injured himself while playing against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026, has started bowling and is expected to join the KKR squad soon.

KKR & Punjab Kings share a point each Rain played spoilsport as the KKR vs Punjab Kings clash was called off due to wet outfield at the Eden Gardens. Although the rain stopped at around 10:30 PM IST, it wasn't possible to get the ground ready for at least a 5-over match. The cut-off time for a a five-over play was 11:14 PM IST. The decision was taken after the match officials consulted with both captains - Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.