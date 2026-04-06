Shahrukh Khan hugs injured Harshit Rana; engages into intense chat with CEO as rain halts KKR vs PBKS tie in IPL 2026

Shahrukh Khan's trip to Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday for the first time in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) didn't go as planned as rain played spoilsport during Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash. The game, which started under overcast conditions, was just 3.4 overs old when rain gods opened up.

What started as a light drizzle, turned into thunderstorm, leaving KKR at 25/2 after captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. Finn Allen and Cameron Green were the two KKR batters dismissed. For Punjab Kings, Xavier Bartlett took both the wickets.

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The co-owner of the franchise, Shahrukh hugged injured Harshit Rana, the video of which was shared on KKR's social media handles. The duo then came to the Eden Gardens to support the players. He also waved to the fans to leave the entire go crazy. Daughter Suhana was accompanying Shahrukh.

However, the Bollywood superstar was seen having an intense chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore, the visuals of which went viral on social media. Although what the chat was all about is yet to known, but such visuals were never seen in public previously.

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How have KKR fared so far in IPL 2026? So far, KKR have played two games, losing on both occasions. Against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, KKR rode on half-centuries from Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi to post 220/4. However, an inexperienced bowling attack led the three-time champions down.

in their second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR were once again let down by their bowling attack as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head went bonkers from the first over to post a 220-plus score.

In reply, KKR lost the game by 65 runs, despite a half-century from Raghuvanshi. Despite putting a compact squad, KKR have been severely impacted by the injuries to their main players, especially in bowling. While Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out due to injuries, Cameron Green isn't fit to bowl yet due to a minor back injury.

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To add more to the misery, Matheesha Pathirana is yet to join the squad due to fitness issues. The Sri Lankan pacer, who injured himself while playing against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026, has started bowling and is expected to join the KKR squad soon.

KKR & Punjab Kings share a point each Rain played spoilsport as the KKR vs Punjab Kings clash was called off due to wet outfield at the Eden Gardens. Although the rain stopped at around 10:30 PM IST, it wasn't possible to get the ground ready for at least a 5-over match. The cut-off time for a a five-over play was 11:14 PM IST. The decision was taken after the match officials consulted with both captains - Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.

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With this washout, both KKR and Punjab Kings shared a point each. This also meant, KKR finally got their first points in IPL 2026. Having won the first two games, Punjab Kings are now back at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with five points. KKR too moved a place to be at eighth in the table.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in