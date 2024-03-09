“Shaitaan" a film directed by Vikas Bahl featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on a Friday and performed well on the first day. According to Sacnilk.com, the film is a supernatural thriller and it earned 14.50 crores on its first day. As per the report, Shaitaan earned around 14.50 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. The film had an overall 25.70% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Internet reacted to the film, taking to X, a user wrote, “A powerful edge-of-the-seat thriller with outstanding performances by Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film drags you in its stride. Go & Watch the Film before you miss out this cinematic horror masterpiece." "Just watched here in Sweden with full packed hall and even with lots of swedish! What a terrific movie wah, I actually don't have proper words to express my feelings, how wonderfully each & everyone acted,what a brilliant movie, love love & only love," a user Marufa Niger wrote. Also Read: Shaitaan movie review: ‘Chills, shock value, promising..,’ netizens react on Ajay Devgn-starrer movie

"Tense and gripping moments few and far in between. Climax disappointing," another wrote.

As reported by ANI, sharing how he decided to helm the film, Vikas said, "I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little. But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it, and I felt that this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So, I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. And I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."

Meanwhile, Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as "Shaitan", "David" and "Taish", has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.

(With inputs from agencies)

