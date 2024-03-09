Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's movie mints ₹14.5 crore
Shaitaan film by Vikas Bahl starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan released in theaters. Director Vikas Bahl took up the challenge of directing a supernatural thriller despite being a novice in the genre.
“Shaitaan" a film directed by Vikas Bahl featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on a Friday and performed well on the first day.
"Just watched here in Sweden with full packed hall and even with lots of swedish! What a terrific movie wah, I actually don't have proper words to express my feelings, how wonderfully each & everyone acted,what a brilliant movie, love love & only love," a user Marufa Niger wrote.
"Tense and gripping moments few and far in between. Climax disappointing," another wrote.
As reported by ANI, sharing how he decided to helm the film, Vikas said, "I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little. But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it, and I felt that this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So, I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. And I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."
Meanwhile, Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as "Shaitan", "David" and "Taish", has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.
