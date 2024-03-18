Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹133 crore worldwide
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan earned ₹9.75 crore on the second Sunday, showing a 68.32% jump from the previous day. The movie has minted ₹133 crore in the first 10 days of its release.
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan saw a jump in numbers on the second Sunday and earned ₹9.75 crore net in India, as per early estimates. After earning ₹5.05 crore net in the domestic market on the second Friday, the Bollywood movie saw a 68.32% jump on the following day.