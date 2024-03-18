Active Stocks
Business News/ News / Trends/  Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹133 crore worldwide
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹133 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan earned ₹9.75 crore on the second Sunday, showing a 68.32% jump from the previous day. The movie has minted ₹133 crore in the first 10 days of its release.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: The supernatural horror-thriller has earned ₹133 crore worldwide (Screengrab from YouTube/Panorama Music)Premium
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan saw a jump in numbers on the second Sunday and earned 9.75 crore net in India, as per early estimates. After earning 5.05 crore net in the domestic market on the second Friday, the Bollywood movie saw a 68.32% jump on the following day.

Also Read: Shaitaan vs Fighter Box Office collections: Will Ajay Devgn's Horror-thriller surpass Hrithik Roshan's film?

The supernatural movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned 8.5 crore net in India on the second Saturday. The Bollywood movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. Shaitaan, as per media reports, was made with 65 crore.

Shaitaan earned 14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. The supernatural horror-thriller saw a 27.12% growth on the first Saturday and earned 18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on the first Sunday as it earned 20.5 crore net. In the first week, the movie minted 79.75 crore net in India.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 to HanuMan; movies, web series to watch this weekend

On Monday, the move saw a 64.63% dip in numbers and managed to earn 7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted 6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of 6.25 crore. It earned 5.75 crore on Thursday.

Shaitaan Worldwide collection

With 22.75 crore coming from the overseas market and 110.25 crore from India gross collection, the movie has managed to mint 133 crore in the first 10 days of its release.

Also Read: Yodha movie review: Sidharth Malhotra's movie opens with mixed response, from ‘phenomenal film’ to ‘bad choice’

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
