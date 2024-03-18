Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan earned ₹ 9.75 crore on the second Sunday, showing a 68.32% jump from the previous day. The movie has minted ₹ 133 crore in the first 10 days of its release.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan saw a jump in numbers on the second Sunday and earned ₹9.75 crore net in India, as per early estimates. After earning ₹5.05 crore net in the domestic market on the second Friday, the Bollywood movie saw a 68.32% jump on the following day.

Also Read: Shaitaan vs Fighter Box Office collections: Will Ajay Devgn's Horror-thriller surpass Hrithik Roshan's film? The supernatural movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned ₹8.5 crore net in India on the second Saturday. The Bollywood movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. Shaitaan, as per media reports, was made with ₹65 crore.

Shaitaan earned ₹14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. The supernatural horror-thriller saw a 27.12% growth on the first Saturday and earned ₹18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on the first Sunday as it earned ₹20.5 crore net. In the first week, the movie minted ₹79.75 crore net in India.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 to HanuMan; movies, web series to watch this weekend On Monday, the move saw a 64.63% dip in numbers and managed to earn ₹7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted ₹6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of ₹6.25 crore. It earned ₹5.75 crore on Thursday.

Shaitaan Worldwide collection With ₹22.75 crore coming from the overseas market and ₹110.25 crore from India gross collection, the movie has managed to mint ₹133 crore in the first 10 days of its release.

