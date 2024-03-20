Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹3 crore
The supernatural movie “Shaitaan", starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned a strong run at the box office for the initial 11 days, accumulating an estimated ₹106.05 crore net in India.
