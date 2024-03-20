Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints 3 crore

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹3 crore

Livemint

Supernatural movie Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, earned 106.05 crore in 11 days at the box office in India.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shaitaan had a strong run at the box office for the initial 11 days, accumulating an estimated 106.05 crore net in India.

The supernatural movie “Shaitaan", starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned a strong run at the box office for the initial 11 days, accumulating an estimated 106.05 crore net in India.

According to Sacnilk, on its twelfth day, early estimates suggest that Shaitaan raked in approximately 3.00 crore net across all languages. Moreover, Shaitaan had an overall 12.95% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday.

Also Read: Shaitaan vs Fighter Box Office collections: Will Ajay Devgn's Horror-thriller surpass Hrithik Roshan's film?

Even on the first Monday, the film experienced a notable decline in its earnings, collecting 7.25 crore. Nevertheless, its performance has stabilized thereafter. On Tuesday, it garnered 6.5 crore, followed by 6.25 crore on Wednesday, and 5.75 crore on Thursday.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film titled Vash. According to media reports, the movie was produced with a budget of 65 crore.

Also Read: Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer movie numbers shoot up, mints 5.75 crore

Earlier, sharing how he decided to helm the film, Vikas said, "I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little. But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it, and I felt that this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So, I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. And I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."

The success of Shaitaan at the box office can be credited to its plot and exceptional performances by the main cast, which includes Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R. Madhavan.

The movie centers around a family trapped in their house by a man possessing supernatural abilities, portrayed chillingly by Madhavan as the menacing antagonist.

(With inputs from ANI)

