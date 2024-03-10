Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's movie collection surge, mints over ₹18 crore
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shaitaan movie directed by Vikas Bahl featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in the lead roles has seen surge in its collection on Day 2. The film released on Friday has performed well again and early estimates show that the film collected ₹18.25 crore in India, Sacnilk.com reported. With this, the total collection now stands at ₹33 crore in India net. As per the report, the film had an overall occupancy of 33.65 percent in Hindi.