Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's movie collection surge, mints over ₹18 crore

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shaitaan movie directed by Vikas Bahl featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan sees a surge in collection on Day 2, reaching ₹18.25 crore in India. Users on X gave positive reviews, praising performances and thrilling storyline.

Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan teaser (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)Premium
Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan teaser (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shaitaan movie directed by Vikas Bahl featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in the lead roles has seen surge in its collection on Day 2. The film released on Friday has performed well again and early estimates show that the film collected 18.25 crore in India, Sacnilk.com reported. With this, the total collection now stands at 33 crore in India net. As per the report, the film had an overall occupancy of 33.65 percent in Hindi.

Also Read: From 'Shaitaan' to 'Showtime', list of movies, OTT releases this week

The film is a Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film "Vash", which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. The supernatural thriller revolves around the concept of black magic. 

Also Read: Telugu movie 'HanuMan' marks 50-day theatrical run amid OTT release uncertainty

Speaking of its reviews, users on X gave posititive reviews to the film. A user wrote, “A powerful edge-of-the-seat thriller with outstanding performances by Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film drags you in its stride. Go & Watch the Film before you miss out this cinematic horror masterpiece." "Tense and gripping moments few and far in between. Climax disappointing," another wrote on X.

Also Read: Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's movie mints 14.5 crore

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn had said that horror and supernatural stories are among his favourite genres and was thrilled to explore it again in "Shaitaan" after the success of his 2003 hit "Bhoot". "It's not that we (superstars) don't want to do horror films. If we get something interesting, then why not?... I like this genre and I was waiting to explore it again. When I did 'Bhoot' we got a lot of appreciation after that I didn't get any script that was good in this genre," Devgn said at the trailer launch event of "Shaitaan", he said as quoted by PTI

Also Read: Shaitaan movie review: ‘Chills, shock value, promising..,’ netizens react on Ajay Devgn-starrer movie

The film produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Film and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios. As per PTI report, Pathak also revealed that the team already has plans to make the second part of "Shaitaan".

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Published: 10 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
