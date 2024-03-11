Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vikas Bahl’s latest Bollywood movie, a supernatural horror-thriller, has stormed the box office and managed to earn ₹53.5 crore net in the domestic market in just three days.

The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, is the remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. As per media reports, the movie was made around ₹65 crore.

Bahl, known for his earlier directorials like Chillar Party, Queen and Super 30, has delivered the first supernatural movie of his career. The movie earned ₹14.75 crore on its release day.

The number went up to ₹18.75 crore on Saturday and went even further up on the following day to ₹20 crore. Additionally, the movie has also earned ₹8 crore in the overseas market, as per the latest available data.

Many theatres in Mumbai are now showing late-night screenings of the movie. This started on Saturday because more people started going to watch the supernatural movie at night.

Theatres like Cinepolis Andheri, Maison Inox BKC and MovieMax Mira Road now have shows starting at 11:59 PM. Cinepolis Viviana Mall in Thane has two such late shows.

Shaitaan public reviews

Shaitaan has received positive reviews from viewers. The performances of all lead actors in the movie, including those of debutants like Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, have been highly appreciated. Madhavan’s performance as a sinister black magician “will be remembered for a long time", as per netizens.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot… This is supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it!"

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

