Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 movie earns ₹53.5 crore in 3 days
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shaitaan, a supernatural horror-thriller by Vikas Bahl, starring Ajay Devgn, earns ₹53.5 crore in 3 days domestically and ₹8 crore overseas. The movie has received positive reviews for its captivating plot and performances.
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vikas Bahl’s latest Bollywood movie, a supernatural horror-thriller, has stormed the box office and managed to earn ₹53.5 crore net in the domestic market in just three days.
