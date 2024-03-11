Active Stocks
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 movie earns ₹53.5 crore in 3 days

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shaitaan, a supernatural horror-thriller by Vikas Bahl, starring Ajay Devgn, earns ₹53.5 crore in 3 days domestically and ₹8 crore overseas. The movie has received positive reviews for its captivating plot and performances.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: R Madhavan plays a sinister man, who is an expert of black magic (Screengrab from YouTube/Panorama Studios)

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vikas Bahl’s latest Bollywood movie, a supernatural horror-thriller, has stormed the box office and managed to earn 53.5 crore net in the domestic market in just three days. 

The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, is the remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. As per media reports, the movie was made around 65 crore.

Bahl, known for his earlier directorials like Chillar Party, Queen and Super 30, has delivered the first supernatural movie of his career. The movie earned 14.75 crore on its release day. 

The number went up to 18.75 crore on Saturday and went even further up on the following day to 20 crore. Additionally, the movie has also earned 8 crore in the overseas market, as per the latest available data.

Many theatres in Mumbai are now showing late-night screenings of the movie. This started on Saturday because more people started going to watch the supernatural movie at night. 

Theatres like Cinepolis Andheri, Maison Inox BKC and MovieMax Mira Road now have shows starting at 11:59 PM. Cinepolis Viviana Mall in Thane has two such late shows.

Shaitaan public reviews

Shaitaan has received positive reviews from viewers. The performances of all lead actors in the movie, including those of debutants like Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, have been highly appreciated. Madhavan’s performance as a sinister black magician “will be remembered for a long time", as per netizens.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot… This is supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it!"

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Published: 11 Mar 2024, 07:37 AM IST
