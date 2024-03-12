Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 movie sees massive drop, mints ₹79.25 crore worldwide
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: The movie minted ₹15 crore in the overseas market; the total box office collection of the movie is now ₹79.25 worldwide.
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, witnessed a sharp decline on Monday after doing impressive business over the weekend. The supernatural horror-thriller earlier stormed the box office and made consistent progress in the first three days of its release.