Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:57:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 -2.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.15 -2.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.05 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 -1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.50 -1.86%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 movie sees massive drop, mints 79.25 crore worldwide
BackBack

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 movie sees massive drop, mints ₹79.25 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: The movie minted ₹15 crore in the overseas market; the total box office collection of the movie is now ₹79.25 worldwide.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: R Madhavan's performance in the supernatural movie is being highly appreciated. (Screengrab from YouTube/Panorama Music)Premium
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: R Madhavan's performance in the supernatural movie is being highly appreciated. (Screengrab from YouTube/Panorama Music)

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, witnessed a sharp decline on Monday after doing impressive business over the weekend. The supernatural horror-thriller earlier stormed the box office and made consistent progress in the first three days of its release.

The Bollywood movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned 14.75 crore net on March 8, the day it was released, in India. 

Also Read: Telugu movie 'HanuMan' marks 50-day theatrical run amid OTT release uncertainty

It saw a 27.12% growth on Saturday and earned 18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on Sunday as it earned 20.5 crore net.

However, on Monday, the movie saw a massive drop of 65.85% and earned 7 crore net in the domestic market. The total net box office collection in India now stands at 61 crore. With 15-crore business in the overseas market, the total box office collection of the movie is now 79.25 worldwide.

Also Read: SRK gets slammed for ‘disrespecting’ Ram Charan

This is the first supernatural movie directed by Vikas Bahl, who is otherwise known for Bollywood movies like Chillar Party, Queen and Super 30.

Shaitaan reviews

Shaitaan has received positive reviews from viewers. The performances of all lead actors in the movie, including those of debutants like Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, have been highly appreciated. Madhavan’s performance as a sinister black magician “will be remembered for a long time", as per netizens.

Also Read: Best of ZEE5: What fans love to watch

“The biggest roar of the film is by R MADHAVAN Whatta Performance, each frame that he is in , he is just killing it in top form, he makes the monster of person look really fierce delivering scarily thrilling moments (sic)," came from one viewer.

“The ending has kept so realistic to people mind how a human tendency expects the kind of treatment to an evil/demon; which makes this exceptional. A complete family genre with top level of actors (sic)," added another.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App