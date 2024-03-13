Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's supernatural movie slows down, mints ₹88 crore worldwide
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Supernatural horror-thriller, Shaitaan, witnessed a sharp decline on Monday and the slump continued on Tuesday after performing exceptionally well over the weekend. The Bollywood movie stormed the box office on the day of its release, March 8, and made consistent progress thereafter before its business plunged on day 4 of its release.