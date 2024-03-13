Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn and Madhavan's stormed the box office on the day of its release, March 8, and made consistent progress thereafter before its business plunged on day 4 of its release.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Supernatural horror-thriller, Shaitaan, witnessed a sharp decline on Monday and the slump continued on Tuesday after performing exceptionally well over the weekend. The Bollywood movie stormed the box office on the day of its release, March 8, and made consistent progress thereafter before its business plunged on day 4 of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹61.25 crore net during its five-day theatre run. On its fifth day, March 12, the supernatural horror-thriller minted ₹6.50 crore net.

Vikas Bahl's directorial film raked in ₹14.75 crore net in India on the day of its release. The film surpassed its release-day mark on day 2, Saturday when the collection stood at ₹18.75 and witnessed 27.12% growth.

The film further continued its rally on day 3, Sunday, when the collection stood at ₹20.5 crore net and witnessed 9.33% growth. Thus, Panorama Studios and Jio Studios' production movie in its first weekend raked in ₹39.25 crore net.

The total net box office collection in India now stands at ₹68.13 crore while it minted ₹15.25 crore in the overseas market. Hence, the worldwide box office collection of the movie stands at ₹88 crore gross.

In terms of occupancy, Shaitaan had an overall 13.38% Hindi occupancy on Day 5 with Mumbai leading the pack followed by Delhi. The movie's star cast features R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj apart from Ajay Devgn.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) stated, " After scoring an excellent total in its opening weekend, #Shaitaan posts a strong number on the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr. Total: ₹ 62.94 cr….#Shaitaan is eyeing ₹ 82 cr [or thereabouts] total in *Week 1*."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, "#Shaitaan conquers the crucial Monday test with a steady hold, paving the way for an excellent first week at the box office !!"

