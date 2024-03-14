Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikas Bahl’s latest Bollywood movie, a supernatural horror-thriller, has stormed the box office and managed to earn ₹100 crore worldwide in six days. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, is the remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. The movie has been made in around ₹65 crore, as per media reports.

Vikas Bahl, known for Bollywood movies like Chillar Party, Queen and Super 30, directed his first supernatural movie with Shaitaan. His earlier directorial, Ganapath: A Hero is Born, was a box-office disaster with a collection of ₹13.02 crore. The movie starred Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Prior to that, his directorial Goodbye - starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana in lead roles - earned ₹10.55 crore and turned out to be a box-office disaster as well.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection

The supernatural horror-thriller earned ₹14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. It saw a 27.12% growth on Saturday and earned ₹18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on Sunday as it earned ₹20.5 crore net.

On Monday, the move saw a 64.63% decline in numbers and managed to earn ₹7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted ₹6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of ₹6.25 crore.

With ₹20 crore coming from the overseas market and ₹80.25 crore from India gross collection, the movie has managed to cross the ₹100-crore mark and do a business of ₹100.5 crore within the first week itself.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

