Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints ₹100 crore worldwide
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikas Bahl’s latest movie has crossed ₹100 crore. As per media reports, the movie was made with ₹65 crore.
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikas Bahl’s latest Bollywood movie, a supernatural horror-thriller, has stormed the box office and managed to earn ₹100 crore worldwide in six days. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, is the remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. The movie has been made in around ₹65 crore, as per media reports.