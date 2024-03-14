Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints 100 crore worldwide

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints 100 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikas Bahl’s latest movie has crossed 100 crore. As per media reports, the movie was made with 65 crore.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: The movie stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in lead roles

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikas Bahl’s latest Bollywood movie, a supernatural horror-thriller, has stormed the box office and managed to earn 100 crore worldwide in six days. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, is the remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. The movie has been made in around 65 crore, as per media reports.

Also Read: Superhero movie Hanu-Man gets Amit Shah’s approval; Union Home Minister praises Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma

Vikas Bahl, known for Bollywood movies like Chillar Party, Queen and Super 30, directed his first supernatural movie with Shaitaan. His earlier directorial, Ganapath: A Hero is Born, was a box-office disaster with a collection of 13.02 crore. The movie starred Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Prior to that, his directorial Goodbye - starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana in lead roles - earned 10.55 crore and turned out to be a box-office disaster as well.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection

The supernatural horror-thriller earned 14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. It saw a 27.12% growth on Saturday and earned 18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on Sunday as it earned 20.5 crore net.

Also Read: Regional films lag even as Hindi box office soars

On Monday, the move saw a 64.63% decline in numbers and managed to earn 7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted 6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of 6.25 crore.

With 20 crore coming from the overseas market and 80.25 crore from India gross collection, the movie has managed to cross the 100-crore mark and do a business of 100.5 crore within the first week itself.

Also Read: Theatre owners concerned over lack of buzz around Bollywood tunes

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
