Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikas Bahl’s latest movie has crossed ₹ 100 crore. As per media reports, the movie was made with ₹ 65 crore.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikas Bahl’s latest Bollywood movie, a supernatural horror-thriller, has stormed the box office and managed to earn ₹100 crore worldwide in six days. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, is the remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. The movie has been made in around ₹65 crore, as per media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Superhero movie Hanu-Man gets Amit Shah’s approval; Union Home Minister praises Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma Vikas Bahl, known for Bollywood movies like Chillar Party, Queen and Super 30, directed his first supernatural movie with Shaitaan. His earlier directorial, Ganapath: A Hero is Born, was a box-office disaster with a collection of ₹13.02 crore. The movie starred Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Prior to that, his directorial Goodbye - starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana in lead roles - earned ₹10.55 crore and turned out to be a box-office disaster as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shaitaan Box Office Collection The supernatural horror-thriller earned ₹14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. It saw a 27.12% growth on Saturday and earned ₹18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on Sunday as it earned ₹20.5 crore net.

Also Read: Regional films lag even as Hindi box office soars On Monday, the move saw a 64.63% decline in numbers and managed to earn ₹7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted ₹6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of ₹6.25 crore.

With ₹20 crore coming from the overseas market and ₹80.25 crore from India gross collection, the movie has managed to cross the ₹100-crore mark and do a business of ₹100.5 crore within the first week itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Theatre owners concerned over lack of buzz around Bollywood tunes Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

