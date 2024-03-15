Hello User
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's 2024 supernatural movie mints 108 crore worldwide

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints 108 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shaitaan, reportedly made with 65 crore, has minted 108 crore worldwide so far

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: The supernatural movie stars R Madhavan among others

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned 5.75 crore on Thursday (Day 7).

The Bollywood movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a supernatural horror thriller. It is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. Shaitaan, as per media reports, was made with 65 crore.

Watch: Did SRK kiss Ed Sheeran? Netizens react

Shaitaan earned 14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. The supernatural horror-thriller saw a 27.12% growth on Saturday and earned 18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on Sunday as it earned 20.5 crore net.

On Monday, the move saw a 64.63% dip in numbers and managed to earn 7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted 6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of 6.25 crore.

Also Read: Hanuman OTT release finalised after an initial delay. Find out when you can watch it

With 20.45 crore coming from the overseas market and 87.55 crore from India gross collection, the movie has managed to mint 108 crore in the first seven days of its release.

Box Office: Earlier movies

Vikas Bahl, probably best known for directing Queen, also directed other movies like Chillar Party and Super 30. His earlier directorial, Ganapath: A Hero is Born, was a box office disaster with a collection of 13.02 crore. Prior to that, Goodbye earned 10.55 crore and turned out to be a box office disaster as well.

Watch: Nita, Mukesh Ambani's ‘Bollywood’ act at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ajay Devgn’s last release before this, Bholaa, was made with 100 crore and made 123 crore worldwide. Before that, Drishyam 2 - made with 50 crore - minted 342.31 crore worldwide.

For R Madhavan, his last release before this was Dhokha: Round D Corner. Made with 20 crore, the movie did a business of 4.4 crore. Before that, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - also made with 20 crore - collected 45.25 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
