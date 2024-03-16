Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn starrer holds steady, earns ₹4.5 crore on 2nd Friday
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural thriller Shaitaan continues its impressive run at the box office, raking in ₹4.5 crore on its 2nd Friday (Day 8). The film has remained unfazed by new releases and has amassed ₹84.25 crore in India and ₹115.25 crore worldwide
Shaitaan, the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer horror thriller is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Despite new releases like Siddharth Malhotra's Yoddha and Ada Sharma's Bastar - The Naxal Story, the film continues to captivate audiences, minting ₹4.5 crore on its 8th day (2nd Friday).