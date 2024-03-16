Shaitaan, the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer horror thriller is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Despite new releases like Siddharth Malhotra's Yoddha and Ada Sharma's Bastar - The Naxal Story, the film continues to captivate audiences, minting ₹4.5 crore on its 8th day (2nd Friday).

According to the latest box office figures shared by Sacnilk, Shaitaan's Day 8 collection witnessed a minimal drop compared to Day 7, indicating the movie's enduring appeal. This impressive performance comes after a successful first week, during which the film remained steady, even on weekdays.

On its release day, March 8, Shaitaan earned an impressive ₹14.75 crore net in the domestic market. The following Saturday saw a 27.12 per cent growth, with the film raking in ₹18.75 crore net. Sunday witnessed a further 9.33 per cent increase, with the movie earning ₹20.5 crore net.

While Monday saw a 64.63 per cent dip, with ₹7.25 crore net collection, Shaitaan has maintained its momentum since then. On Tuesday, it minted ₹6.5 crore, followed by ₹6.25 crore on Wednesday.

As of Day 8, Shaitaan's domestic (India) net collection stands at an impressive ₹84.25 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed ₹115.25 crore.

The film's success can be attributed to its engaging narrative, stellar performances, and the popularity of its lead actors, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Shaitaan also stars Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj in pivotal roles.

With its strong grip on the box office, Shaitaan is expected to continue its impressive run in the coming days, further cementing its status as a commercial and critical success.

