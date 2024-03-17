Shaitaan box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn starrer spooks audience, inches to ₹100 crore mark in India
Shaitaan box office collection day 9: Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl, has enthralled audiences, crossing ₹90 crore at the box office. Despite competition, the Ajay Devgn and Jyothika starrer maintains steady performance, poised to hit ₹100 crore by the weekend.
Shaitaan box office collection day 9: Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl, has captivated audiences since its release on March 8. Despite facing competition from the highly anticipated Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shaitaan has maintained a steady performance at the box office. The horror movie almost doubled in collection on day 9 from day 8, on March 16, Saturday.