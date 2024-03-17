Shaitaan box office collection day 9: Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl, has enthralled audiences, crossing ₹ 90 crore at the box office. Despite competition, the Ajay Devgn and Jyothika starrer maintains steady performance, poised to hit ₹ 100 crore by the weekend.

Shaitaan box office collection day 9: Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl, has captivated audiences since its release on March 8. Despite facing competition from the highly anticipated Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shaitaan has maintained a steady performance at the box office. The horror movie almost doubled in collection on day 9 from day 8, on March 16, Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest box office figures from Sacnilk.com, the horror-thriller has surpassed the ₹90 crore mark and is poised to cross the coveted ₹100 crore milestone by the upcoming weekend. The horror movie has already garnered ₹100.25 crore worldwide.

On its ninth day of release, Shaitaan garnered an impressive ₹8 crore, marking its second Saturday in theatres. While the numbers reflect growth compared to the first week, they still fall short of reaching double digits. The film's India Net collection now stands at an estimated ₹92.8 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn starrer holds steady, earns ₹ 4.5 crore on 2nd Friday Shaitaan's impressive box office performance can be attributed to its gripping storyline and stellar performances by the lead cast, including Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R. Madhavan. The film revolves around a family held hostage in their own home by a man with supernatural powers, played by Madhavan, who delivers a chilling portrayal of the menacing antagonist.

Interesting facts about Shaitaan The film, a Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, has already entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide, becoming the third Hindi movie this year to achieve this feat, following Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. With its thrilling storyline and strong performances, the film has managed to captivate audiences, propelling its box office success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

