Shaitaan movie review: ‘Chills, shock value, promising..,’ netizens react on Ajay Devgn-starrer movie
Director Nambiar’s supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan' impresses with a captivating plot, and stellar performances by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala. Taran Adarsh rates it highly for drama, thrills, and unpredictability.
The movie “Shaitaan," a supernatural thriller based on black magic, featuring actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, was theatrically released on Friday.
Meanwhile, Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as "Shaitan", "David" and "Taish", has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.
“First Time Watching a Debue Actress Overshadow Legendary Actors in Every Scene . Kudos To @jankibodiwala @ActorMadhavan as Antagonist Will Be Remembered For a Long Time," wrote a user on X.
Meanwhile, another one wrote, “Shaitaan ke promotion kaa tareeqa thoda kezual hai..."
"The most kanjoos Critic @SAMTHEBESTEST_ has given ⭐⭐⭐ to #Shaitaan which means Shaitaan is mind-blowing,bombastic in terms of storytelling and Execution," said a user.
"Ajay Devgn is the soul of the film from start to End. He aces his role with almost perfection. Actor Madhavan is as usual fantastic. Cinematography, Drama, Direction, VFX, BGM, everything is just WOW. 15 Min Climax," wrote a user.
A user Himesh wrote, “Shaitaan is a good fast-paced thriller that rides on power-packed performances of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and of course, #JankiBodiwala accompanied by some spooky episodes through the narrative. The film has 7 to 8 edge-of-the-seat episodes, followed by an impactful finale act (last 30 minutes). Watch out for the pre-interval sequence and the third act of the film in the second half featuring “Daughter & Son"."