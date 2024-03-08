The movie “Shaitaan," a supernatural thriller based on black magic, featuring actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, was theatrically released on Friday.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Raj. Following its release, here's a glimpse of the public's reaction to the film.

Taking on X, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot… This is supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it!

The written material gives ample scope to the principal cast to spread their wings… #AjayDevgn excels as the helpless parent; conveys fear, concern and vulnerability with precision… #RMadhavan is outstanding; he is savage, vicious and sadistic, all combined, without going overboard.

It’s a delight to watch #Jyotika on the #Hindi screen after a really long gap. She’s in super form… #JankiBodiwala gets to portray the most difficult part in the film and she does a brilliant job.

Director #VikasBahl charters into the supernatural territory for the first time and the execution of the subject keeps you on tenterhooks for most parts… Only thing, the post-interval portions could’ve been sharper and tighter.

Last but not the least, a special mention of the terrific background score [#AmitTrivedi], it amplifies the tension and unsettling vibe."