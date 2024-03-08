Active Stocks
Shaitaan movie review: ‘Chills, shock value, promising..,’ netizens react on Ajay Devgn-starrer movie

Livemint

Director Nambiar’s supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan' impresses with a captivating plot, and stellar performances by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala. Taran Adarsh rates it highly for drama, thrills, and unpredictability.

Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan teaser (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)Premium
Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan teaser (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)

The movie “Shaitaan," a supernatural thriller based on black magic, featuring actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, was theatrically released on Friday.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Raj. Following its release, here's a glimpse of the public's reaction to the film.

Taking on X, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot… This is supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it!

The written material gives ample scope to the principal cast to spread their wings… #AjayDevgn excels as the helpless parent; conveys fear, concern and vulnerability with precision… #RMadhavan is outstanding; he is savage, vicious and sadistic, all combined, without going overboard.

It’s a delight to watch #Jyotika on the #Hindi screen after a really long gap. She’s in super form… #JankiBodiwala gets to portray the most difficult part in the film and she does a brilliant job.

Director #VikasBahl charters into the supernatural territory for the first time and the execution of the subject keeps you on tenterhooks for most parts… Only thing, the post-interval portions could’ve been sharper and tighter.

Last but not the least, a special mention of the terrific background score [#AmitTrivedi], it amplifies the tension and unsettling vibe."

Meanwhile, Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as "Shaitan", "David" and "Taish", has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.

“First Time Watching a Debue Actress Overshadow Legendary Actors in Every Scene . Kudos To @jankibodiwala @ActorMadhavan as Antagonist Will Be Remembered For a Long Time," wrote a user on X.

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “Shaitaan ke promotion kaa tareeqa thoda kezual hai..."

"The most kanjoos Critic @SAMTHEBESTEST_ has given ⭐⭐⭐ to #Shaitaan which means Shaitaan is mind-blowing,bombastic in terms of storytelling and Execution," said a user.

"Ajay Devgn is the soul of the film from start to End. He aces his role with almost perfection. Actor Madhavan is as usual fantastic. Cinematography, Drama, Direction, VFX, BGM, everything is just WOW. 15 Min Climax," wrote a user.

A user Himesh wrote, “Shaitaan is a good fast-paced thriller that rides on power-packed performances of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and of course, #JankiBodiwala accompanied by some spooky episodes through the narrative. The film has 7 to 8 edge-of-the-seat episodes, followed by an impactful finale act (last 30 minutes). Watch out for the pre-interval sequence and the third act of the film in the second half featuring “Daughter & Son"."

It further read, “Shaitaan is among those rare supernatural films that can be watched by families too." He added, “Vikas Bahl adapts the Gujarati Film, Vash to perfection and the major rewriting in the climax makes the film palatable to a wider section of the audience. Overall, despite some flaws, Shaitaan is definitely worth a viewing. Watch it with the expectations of a survival thriller, than a horror film!"

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 11:08 AM IST
