Shakib Al Hasan calls skipping T20 World Cup 'Blunder' by Bangladesh interim government

Bangladesh cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan has hit out at the interim government for keeping the national team out of the recent T20 World Cup in India. The all-rounder, widely regarded as the country’s greatest cricketer, called the move a major setback for fans and the sport.

Why did Bangladesh miss the T20 World Cup? The caretaker government under Muhammad Yunus stopped the team from travelling to India for the ICC event in February-March 2026. The decision followed the BCCI’s instruction to Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 IPL squad. Scotland stepped in as their replacement, leaving Bangladeshi supporters heartbroken.

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What did Shakib Al Hasan say about the decision? The former captain shared his candid thoughts on the sidelines of the EU T20 Belgium 2026 jersey launch in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“I think it was a blunder from the government side that they took the decision not to participate in that World Cup,” Shakib told reporters. “I think that was a big loss. Great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. Because we as a country love watching our players play World Cups. Playing matches. We are a cricket-loving country. And a country like Bangladesh not participating in a World Cup was such a big miss.”

How has Bangladesh's political landscape changed? The interim phase is over. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman swept the general elections with a landslide and now runs the country. The new leadership has offered olive branches to India, raising hopes for smoother cricket ties between the neighbours.

Will Shakib Al Hasan play a farewell Test match? At 39, Shakib boasts a glittering Test record of 4,609 runs and 246 wickets in 71 matches. He had planned to bow out against South Africa at home two seasons ago. But under the Yunus regime, a Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant against him as a former Awami League lawmaker.

With the political shift, fans are optimistic he can return for that emotional home farewell. Asked about his plans, Shakib kept it simple yet positive.

“We will see that later,” said the former ICC Cricketer of the Year. “But yeah, I think things will start getting better sooner or later. With time, everything heals. So I’m hopeful that I can get what I want.”