Veteran Indian television star Mukesh Khanna, known for his roles as Bhishma Pitama in Mahabharat and India's OG superhero Shaktimaan, had some critical things to say about comedy TV host Kapil Sharma, according to an NDTV report.

Khanna was not impressed by Sharma's courtesy toward industry seniors and also criticized the comedian's TV show for being obscene and indecent, as per the report.

‘Ignored by Kapil Sharma at Awards Show’, Says Mukesh Khanna Sharing his experience of sitting near Kapil Sharma at an awards show on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Khanna said, “In my first interaction with Kapil, he was sitting next to me at an award function. I had won an award for Best Supporting Actor. He was also there, possibly shooting at Film City.”

“Now, in our industry, even if we have not worked with each other, we ask each other, ‘Kaise hai aap sir?’ (How are you, sir?). It's a gesture. I have never worked with Amitabh Bachchan; I have met him four times. I have patted him on his shoulder and asked him how he was doing, and he said, ‘Acchha hoon main’ (I am doing well). He is a big man,” Khanna added.

“Forget my seniority. He (Kapil) kept sitting next to me for 10 minutes, but he didn't even say hello. It's not that I want him to say hello, but I say you have no courtesy,” Khanna added.

‘I See Obscenity in That Show’ When asked why he's never made an appearance on Sharma's show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Khanna was critical of it as well. “I see obscenity in that show. I see double-meaning dialogues and below-the-belt jokes. Though people laugh, I don't see any decency in it,” he said.

On Shaktimaan Returning to TV Screens Speaking on his plans to bring Shaktimaan back on the small screens again, Khanna said he could see Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun play the next Shaktimaan. Why? Because he has good looks and height. Khanna had earlier rejected Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff as potential choices for the role of Shaktimaan.

Emphasising that he was not committing to anything, Khanna said, “I think he [Allu Arjun] can be Shaktimaan. He has good looks and height.”

“I think I have to watch more Allu Arjun films. Also, let me go out on a limb and say that he has it in him to be Shaktimaan. I am not saying he is doing it or anything. I’m just suggesting that it would look good on him. He has the personality to pull it off,” he said.