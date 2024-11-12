Mukesh Khanna shares teaser of ‘Shaktimaan’; netizens say, ‘today’s Gen Z needs teaching’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, renowned for portraying India's original superhero 'Shaktimaan,' excited fans with the announcement of the character's return to Indian screens.

The actor shared his strong bond with the role and expressed his enthusiasm about stepping into the iconic character once again.

Khanna told ANI, “This is a costume within me...I think personally, too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me...I did well in Shatimaan because it came from within me...Acting is all about confidence. I forget about the camera when I am shooting...I am even happier than the others about becoming Shaktimaan again. I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027 because today's generation is running blindly. They have to be stopped and told to catch their breath.”

On Sunday, Khanna took to his Instagram account to share a poster and announce the teaser video that gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's comeback.

In the video, we see Shaktimaan flying and landing in a school where he sings a song about freedom while looking at pictures of Indian freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

"It's Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today... Its time for him to return. He returns with a Message . He returns with a Teaching. For today's generation. Welcome Him. With both hands !!!!!," read his post.

Netizens react However, netizens reacted and said, "Imagine after few bouts of the fight, shaktiman being admitted to Max Hospital," wrote a user; another replied, “Suryanshis coming with Shaktipunj to rescue him.”

Another user wrote, "He has become a clown. Someone, please give him a Rajya Sabha and save my childhood nostalgia. What a fall!"

A user added, “Indian Arnold.”

"Chacha is leaving in a parallel universe right now," added a user.

A user noted, "The most popular fancy dress in India." Whereas other said, “Wow. Our childhood hero is back.”

A user said, “Childhood memories were refreshed seeing you return as Shaktimaan! 🌟 You were not just a superhero, but an inspiration. Your dedication to this role, then and now, is truly commendable! Today's generation really needs the teachings and courage of Shaktimaan.”

"Shaktimaan," which first aired in 1997 on Doordarshan, became one of India's most beloved superhero shows. With over 450 episodes, the series has remained a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers across the country.