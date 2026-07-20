‘Shame on Argentina’: Social media erupts as chaos follows World Cup final; embarrassing history haunts Messi’s team

Spain have defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. However, what left social media talking was a post-match clash between Paredes and Spain's Eric Garcia and Gabi. The Argentine defender received a red card for the fight.

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“Argentina should hang their heads in shame. Insufferable in victory against England and pathetic in defeat against Spain. Billions are watching and you chose to start a fight and disgrace your nation. Do better,” wrote British journalist Lewis Mackenzie about a post-match clash.

Piers Morgan, a well-known Messi critic, wrote, “Disgusting behaviour by the Argentinians at the end, especially Paredes. Just a bunch of nasty, violent thugs, and a disgrace to football. Never been so happy to see a team lose.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What incident caused controversy after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain? ⌵ A post-match clash occurred between Argentine defender Paredes and Spain's players, leading to Paredes receiving a red card for the fight. This incident sparked significant discussion on social media. 2 Why did commentators criticize Argentina's team behavior in the World Cup final? ⌵ Commentators criticized Argentina for what they deemed as unsportsmanlike behavior, including physical altercations during and after the match, suggesting that the team displayed a lack of class in both victory and defeat. 3 How did Argentina’s performance change after the red card received by Enzo Fernandez? ⌵ After Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card, Argentina was reduced to ten men, which limited their attacking capabilities and allowed Spain to dominate the match, eventually leading to Spain's winning goal in extra time. 4 What was the significance of Enzo Fernandez's red card in the history of World Cups? ⌵ Enzo Fernandez's red card marked him as the third Argentine and the sixth player overall to be sent off in a World Cup final, highlighting Argentina's troubled disciplinary history in these crucial matches. 5 Should Argentina consider changes to their strategy after their loss in the World Cup final? ⌵ Yes, many analysts believe Argentina should reassess their strategy and overall approach to maintain discipline and improve performance, particularly as they struggled to convert opportunities and faced disciplinary issues during the final.

British presenter Alex Armstrong wrote, “Nobody deserves to lose this World Cup more than Argentina. The dirtiest, nastiest team in the tournament. Pathetic. Class from Spain, the whole world has been behind you.”

Argentina players are showing zero class. Disgusting,” wrote a Cristiano Ronaldo fan about the incident.

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Italian broadcaster Tancredi Palmeri wrote, “Argentina not only lost the final. First time ever I've seen a team ruin the winners' celebration. Shame on Argentina.”

One user commented, “Billions of people watching around the world, and Argentina decided to start FIGHTING after the final whistle. Behaving like this at a World Cup Final, absolutely terrible. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

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“The scenes after the final whistle of a final are supposed to be about pure emotions, not this. Argentina have genuinely ruined this sport,” came from another user.

On Messi’s performance, broadcaster Terry Flewers wrote, “Lionel Messi has just dropped the worst World Cup final performance from any captain, for any nation, ever. No influence, no leadership, no threat and no response when Argentina needed him most. A complete disappearance on the biggest stage.”

“This team will stink without Messi. Enjoy never winning a World Cup again, I am going to love every second out of it,” wrote another user.

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However, not everyone was entirely critical of Messi and Argentina.

“Thank you for everything. Dropping one of the best World Cup campaigns at the age of 39. Greatest sportsman of all time. Greatest player in the history of the sport,” wrote one of them.

Also Read | Messi breaks down in tears after Argentina fall short in World Cup final

“Messi’s tears break me; they destroy me. His image appears on the screen, and everyone immediately gives him a standing ovation. You’ll never walk alone, captain. Argentina loves you,” wrote another user.

Chaos in World Cup final Chaos erupted the moment Spain sealed their victory. Argentina's Molina struck an opponent rushing to celebrate. Fury had already boiled over earlier in stoppage time.

Enzo Fernandez, already booked, lunged recklessly at Pau Cubarsí. The referee had no choice but to show a red card to Argentina’s hero of the semi-final against England. Storming off furiously, Enzo violently booted a broadcast microphone.

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Together, Enzo and Paredes became history's 6th and 7th red cards in a World Cup final. Previous culprits include Argentina's own Monzon and Dezotti.

France's Desailly and the legendary Zidane also featured on the list. Netherlands' Heitinga completed that infamous, ignominious list.

Remarkably, this wasn't Argentina's first double-sending-off. Back in 1990, it happened in the same way against West Germany. History repeated itself 36 years later. Astonishingly, 4 of the 7 dismissed players are Argentine.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.