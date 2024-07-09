’Shame on Rohit Sharma’: Why Indian captain’s new profile pic with tricolour flag irked netizens

Rohit Sharma's new profile picture with the Indian flag has sparked a furore on social media. Many users have accused the Indian cricket team captain of disrespecting the tricolour.

First Published9 Jul 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Rohit Sharma's new profile picture has stirred controversy on social media.
Rohit Sharma’s new profile picture has stirred controversy on social media.(X)

Days after leading Team India to the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, captain Rohit Sharma has sparked controversy over his new profile picture on X, formerly Twitter. Several social media users have accused the ace Indian cricketer of disrespecting the Indian national flag after he changed his social media profile picture.

Rohit Sharma's new profile picture on his X account shows him with the Indian flag moments after Team India won the T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

The profile photo garnered several reactions on social media, with many users finding the photo inappropriate because of the state of the Indian flag. In the photo, Sharma can be seen holding the Indian flag; however, a part of the tricolour is touching the ground. Several social media users termed it an act of disrespect.

While expressing his disappointment with the photo, one of the X users wrote, “The flag shall not be allowed intentionally to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water.” The comment was made in reference to a clause from the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

According to the ‘Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971’, “the Flag shall not be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or floor or trail in water.”

“Shame on Rohit Sharma for disrespecting my beautiful national flag,” wrote an X user while retweeting cricketer's photo.

“flag code of India Part - III ,section - IV, 3.20 “The flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water” it comes under incorrect display Please @ImRo45 don’t disrespect the Indian flag,” wrote another user.

“If someone had done this in India, people would have screamed about disrespecting the home soil. This was over the top and unnecessary. Many Indians cried about Marsh and the cup though,” read another post.

Rohit Sharma and other Team India players were applauded for their performance after their historic T20 World Cup victory in Barbados against South Africa. After the victory, India became the first undefeated team to win the trophy.

The Men in Blue ended the seventeen-year wait to win the T20 World Cup trophy. Soon after Team India's victory in the tournament, Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, announced his retirement from the T20 International tournament. The two are likely to continue playing for Team India in ODIs and Tests. The two players are unlikely to be visible in the Sri Lanka ODI series as they have requested a long break after consecutive tournaments and matches.

