‘Shameful’: Man unzips pants in Mumbai local's ladies coach despite plea to get down | Viral video

A woman travelling on a local train in Mumbai filmed a man in a compartment reserved for women displaying inappropriate behaviour by unzipping his pants. The woman, who goes by the name Manasi and describes herself as a “journalist” in her X bio, claimed in her now-viral video that an "intoxicated" man boarded the women’s coach around 8 am at Chunabhatti station and refused to leave. “He tried to remove his pants,” she further wrote on social media while posting the video of the incident.

"Another similar incident—another intoxicated man climbed into the women’s coach around 8 AM at Chunabhatti station and was thrown out at GTB. He tried to remove his pants. Tried calling the railway helpline number; no response and no police on the platform," Manasi wrote while tagging Mumbai Police and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Mumbai Police responded to the video and tagged Central Railway’s RPF (Railway Protection Force).

In the now-viral video, the man, wearing an orange t-shirt and blue pants, is seen standing near one of the exit doors. A woman’s voice - presumably Manasi’s -- is heard telling the man to get down: “Ladies dabba hai, samajh nahi aata?” (This is the ladies’ coach, don’t you understand?). As another woman passenger voiceintervenes, the woman recording the video says, “Pant utar raha tha.” (He was removing his pants). The man pays no attention to the requests and continues standing near the door. He is also seen unbuttoning his trousers in the video.

After some time, he grabs a seat in the coach, but the furious woman continues urging him to get down. “Uttar neeche, uttar!” (Get down from the train!) she is heard saying.

Later, at another station, the man exits the train. Manasi is then seen asking another woman passenger who boarded the train at the same station, “Is there any police here?”

