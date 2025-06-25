‘Shameless cash grab, cultural theft’: Netizens react sharply to Prada's Kohlapuri chappal costing ‘ ₹1.2 lakh’

Indians have been fuming over the “cultural theft” by Prada as its models walked the Milan Fashion Week ramp in Kolhapuri Chappals, which the Italian luxury fashion brand called “leather flat sandals”.

Out of the 56 ensembles unveiled at the Milan fashion show, at least seven from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection were styled with Kolhapuris. According to media reports, these Prada sandals cost a whopping ₹1.16 lakh.

Angry about the lack of acknowledgement by Prada, netizens said it was a “shameless cash grab” for something that costs ₹300-1500 and have been a part of Maharashtra's legacy for centuries.

“Prada’s ₹1.2 lakh Kolhapuri chappals are a shameless cash grab. These handcrafted chappals, a Maharashtra legacy for centuries, sell for ₹300- ₹1500 in Kolhapur’s markets,” a social media user said.

“Yet, Prada slaps on a logo, calls them “leather sandals,” and erases their cultural roots. It’s not luxury, it’s cultural theft. While artisans struggle, Prada profits off their heritage,” he added.

Another user highlighted that the design was “stolen” from the Chamar community of India, who’ve handcrafted them for generations, and said, “No credit. No acknowledgement. Just pure cultural theft dressed in luxury branding. Shameful.”

Calling the “ ₹1.2 lakh Kolhapuri chappals” a blatant example of cultural appropriation, a netizen said, “The design, rooted in the Chamar community's legacy, is sold without credit or acknowledgment. When luxury thrives on stolen traditions, it's not fashion — it's theft.”

“Shame on you Prada for not having the decency to give credit to India’s Kohlapuri artists. We have been wearing it for ages and we will continue to with the pride and joy we always have. Some people are so poor that all they have is money!” an angry netizen said.

A social media user also highlighted that the real fashion crime in this case isn't the price tag, “but erasing the centuries of craftsmanship behind it.”

“Usurping others' craft is not 'fashion'. It is theft. Most luxury brands fool their customers by manufacturing cheaply in China or Vietnam and then passing it off as premium,” said the user.

A few users also debated how it was an example of when one does not value their culture, and someone else uses it for their benefit instead.

“They say if you don’t value your culture, someone else will and that’s exactly what’s happening. Prada is now selling Kolhapuri chappals for hundreds of dollars, while our artisans, who’ve kept this craft alive for generations, get no credit or fair pay,” the user said.

“A sad yet classic example of why marketing is important. Until our artisans are treated like designers and storytellers, others will keep profiting off their silence,” another user added.

“The West specialises in stealing Indian work and selling it back to Indians at a higher cost, which Indians will lap up too!” a user exclaimed.

Origin of Kolhapuri chappals Kolhapuri chappals are a traditional craft practised by cobbler communities in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Their origins trace back to the 12th century during the reign of King Bijjal in Bidar (present-day Karnataka).

His Prime Minister, Vishwaguru Basavanna, sought to create a casteless society and uplift marginalised communities. As part of this movement, the cobbler community embraced the Lingayat faith and began crafting sturdy, dignified footwear.

The term ‘Kolhapuri’ came into use only in the early 20th century, when the sandals began being widely traded in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj played a pivotal role in promoting their production, even establishing 29 tanning centres across the region.

GI tag for India's loved Kolhapuris In 2019, Kolhapuri chappals received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM).