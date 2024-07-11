Jaipur Municipal Corporation is receiving social media applause for its unique approach of including ‘Hinglish’ as a language on its website for better accessibility.

Government departments keep finding unique ways to make their websites user-friendly and more accessible to people of all ages and from different backgrounds. Recently, Jaipur Municipal Corporation caught netizens' attention for finding a quirky way to make its website more user-friendly. The civic body is winning praise for using Hinglish on its website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hinglish colloquially refers to Romanised Hindi, which means Hindustani written in the English alphabet. Several social media users shared screenshots of the website, showing a list of options for complainants written in Hinglish.

Whenever a person visits the Jaipur Municipal Corporation website to register a complaint, it provides options in Romanised Hindi. Options written as "Bander bahut ho gaye hai" and “Kutta pagal ho gaya hai pakadwana hai" are easier to understand even for users with a beginner level of English proficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These options are relatable and can be easily understood by most locals. One of the options for registering complaints read, “dukaan ke age samaan rakh rakha hai."

Screenshot of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage website.

“The developer of Jaipur municipal corporation website is crazy," wrote a social media user while sharing a screenshot of the website on X, formerly Twitter.

Several social media users shared their views on Jaipur Municipal Corporation's unorthodox initiative. While many applauded the innovative method, many others left hilarious comments on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is the most user-friendly website I have seen. They speak the language of common men and that makes it useful," wrote a social media user, while reacting to the post.

“Amazing developer 😂😂 making it simple for others to consume," commented another user.

“If this was real, it would be hilarious," read another post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bhaasha wahi jo samajh me aaye"

“But it works guys, Its easier for boomer uncles."

Another user wrote, “Let's think as a development team: Building this for a audience (more comfortable in Hindi language but not proper hindi) so call to action (button of sub category) where instead of Monkey's are way too much, Bandar bahut ho gye, Now Lead generation is more. Just saying (sic)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!