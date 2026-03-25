Shane Warne’s wealth nearly doubles after Kal Somani’s Rajasthan Royals deal ahead of IPL 2026; check how

Just days before the start of IPL 2026, the Rajasthan Royals were sold to a US-based consortium led by investor Kal Somani for $1.63 billion (around ₹15,308 crore). The sale made headlines across the cricket world. But, buried inside the story was a remarkable investment made by the late Shane Warne.

When the Australian spin magician joined the Rajasthan Royals for the inaugural IPL season in 2008, he was not just a player. He was given full control as captain, coach and mentor. In return, he negotiated a unique deal. In addition to his salary of $657,000 ( ₹6 crore at the present rate), he bagged a 0.75% ownership stake for every year he played.

Shane Warne delivered immediately, leading his squad to a fairytale title win in that very first season. Over four seasons with the franchise, his total equity stake grew to 3%. That means Shane Warne now owns $48.9 million ( ₹460 crore) after the Rajasthan Royals deal.

In 2019, the franchise was valued at around $400 million ( ₹3,756 crore at the present rate). So, Warne had about $12 million from the Royals’ share.

At that time, Warne apparently knew that the value would rise much higher. In an interview, he predicted, "3% of $400 million is all right."

What seemed like a confident boast in 2019 has turned out to be a significant underestimate. With the franchise now valued at $1.63 billion, Warne's extraordinary return will be talked about in years to come.

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Shane Warne’s wealth nearly doubles Shane Warne passed away in March 2022, leaving behind a fortune worth $20.7 million for his family. That year, Forbes valued the Royals at $1 billion.

His final will, drafted just months before his death, divided the bulk of his estate among his three children, each receiving close to $6.41 million.

If Shane Warne’s will already included his 3% stake in Rajasthan Royals, it would have been worth about $30 million at the time. After the 2026 deal, the same stake rises to $48.9 million, an increase of $18.9 million.

When this gain is measured against his reported net worth of $20.7 million, it translates to an increase of roughly 91%. In other words, the value is nearly equal to his entire reported wealth at the time of his death.