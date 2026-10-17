Shankar Mahadevan’s new Delhi restaurant Malgudi: Location, menu and what diners can expect

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has introduced South Indian restaurant brand Malgudi to Delhi people, opening the first outlet at Rajouri Garden. The restaurant brings a unique combination of traditional South Indian dishes with a contemporary twist.
The vegetarian resto-café, co-founded by Mahadevan and entrepreneur K.S. Ramakrishnan, was officially launched earlier this week, with Union minister Nitin Gadkari attending the event as a special guest.
According to ThePrint, the Rajouri Garden outlet is the brand’s 10th location as it expands across Mumbai and Dubai.
Malgudi is located on Ring Road in Rajouri Garden, Delhi. The restaurant's aesthetics can be described as minimalist. Terracotta hues set the tone, complemented by brass lighting, teak tables and cane-backed chairs.
A traditional wooden swing adds a perfect South Indian touch to the restaurant.
A meal for two costs approximately ₹1,200- ₹1,900, according to the report, placing it in the mid-range dining category.
The menu has been personally created by Mahadevan. In August 2025, during an appearance on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, Mahadevan gave a glimpse of his culinary skills, where he cooked potli prawns and thecha. Now, through Malgudi, the 59-year-old hopes to share the flavours and traditions of South India with his fans.
Diners have the option to choose from familiar names such as thatte idlis, rasam mini idlis, curd rice and uthappam. At the same time, if customers are looking beyond traditional fare, options include podi cheese balls,
Anna-style crispy lotus root and butter pepper garlic water chestnuts. The main course features paneer ghee roast with neer dosa, bisi bele bibimbap, Sri Lankan Tamil curry with idiyappam, and vegetable stew with appam.
The Mulbagal Legacy Dosa and Bangalore-style benne dosa add to the restaurant’s selection of regional specialities.
Coffee is another focus. Malgudi’s filter kaapi barista counter offers the traditional South Indian brew, but with a new twist: jaggery. Alongside the filter kaapi, the menu also offers the Kappuccino, Malgudi’s playful take on the humble cappuccino, among others.
Delhi already has established South Indian dining options, including Carnatic Cafe and Juggernaut, as well as restaurants specialising in dosa. Malgudi enters this market with a combination of regional dishes, fusion offerings and a café-style ambience.
The restaurant’s pricing, vegetarian menu and range of dishes could appeal to families and groups. However, its ability to attract repeat customers will depend on how its food, service and overall experience compare with established competitors.
Malgudi’s Delhi opening adds another option to the city’s South Indian dining scene, with Mahadevan’s association likely to draw initial interest from fans and food enthusiasts alike.
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