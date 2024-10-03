Shardiya Navratri 2024 begins! Devotees throng Maa Durga temples in Delhi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, other cities. Watch video

Shardiya Navratri 2024 begins! Devotees throng Maa Durga temples in Delhi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, other cities | Watch

Livemint
Updated3 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Bhopal: Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Kali to a pandal on the eve of Navratri festival, in Bhopal, Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024.
Bhopal: Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Kali to a pandal on the eve of Navratri festival, in Bhopal, Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024. (PTI)

Shardiya Navratri 2024: To mark the beginning of the nine-day festival , thousands of devotees throng temples to seek blessings of Goddess Durga Thursday morning on Navratri 2024 day 1, dedicated to Shailaputri. 

In Delhi, the first day of Shardiya Navratri saw devotees gather in large numbers at Jhandewalan Mata Temple for the traditional aarti, marking the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

 

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja celebrations at Jodhpur Park on Wednesday. In her address, she highlighted the importance of unity and inclusivity, wishing for everyone's well-being during the festivities.

"I hope Maa Durga keeps everyone healthy. We respect all religions, castes, and languages. While the administration is with you, it is also important that you support us during the puja," she said.

Durga Puja, synonymous with Navratri in the eastern and northeastern regions of India, celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. In southern states, the festival honours the victories of Durga or Kali, while in Gujarat, Navratri is marked by aarti followed by traditional garba dances.

Throughout India, Navratri celebrations involve the worship of nine forms of the goddess over nine days, with rituals including stage decorations, recitals, and the chanting of scriptures. The festival is also a cultural event tied to the harvest season, featuring pandal competitions, family visits to these installations, and public performances of classical and folk dances.

The final day, Vijayadashami, marks the victory of good over evil. Statues of Goddess Durga are immersed in water bodies, or effigies of demons are burnt with fireworks, symbolising the destruction of evil. The festival also sets the stage for the upcoming Diwali celebrations, which follow 20 days after Vijayadashami. 

