Navratri 2024 celebrations day 1: Auspicious colour of the day, puja timings and other details you need to know

The first day of Shardiya Navratri, set to be celebrated on October 3, features the auspicious colour orange. Devotees worship Goddess Maa Shilaputri, who is believed to remove malefic lunar effects. 

Navratri 2024 celebrations will begin on Thursday, know all details about the first day of the nine-day-long festival.
Navratri 2024 celebrations will begin on Thursday, know all details about the first day of the nine-day-long festival.

The jubilant nine-day festival dedicated to goddess Durga is all set to begin on Thursday, October 3. Overnight celebrations, fasting, and cultural gatherings like garba mark the festival. Additionally, all nine days are dedicated to different forms of the goddess Durga, also called ‘Aadishakti’. The first day of Navratri is dedicated to the worshipping of Goddess Maa Shilaputri, also known as Shailputri. Here are all the details about Navratri Day 1, from the auspicious colour of the day to puja timings.

Navratri day 1

The first day of the nine-day-long festival is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Maa Shilaputri. The goddess has been described as the daughter of mountains. The name of the goddess, Maa Shilaputri, is made of two Sanskrit terms: ‘shil’, which means rock and ‘Putri’, which means daughter. Shila Putri is known for radiating positivity, happiness, and light, just like crores of suns and moons.

Maa Shailputri rides on a bull (Nandi) and also carry a trident and lotus in her hands with a moon on her forehead.

Navratri Day 1: Puja timings and other details

The Puja timings for Shardiya Navratri's first day will begin early in morning on Thursday. The auspicious Ghatasthapana Muhurat (kalash) will start at 6:30 am and will end at 7:31 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 12:03 pm and end at 12:51 pm.

Shardiya Navratri Day 1 auspicious colour

The auspicious colour of the first day of Shardiya Navratri is Orange. The colour of Navratri is selected based on the day of the week which marks the beginning of the festival. The auspicious colours of the rest of the days during Navratri 2025 are decided accordingly.

About Maa Shilaputri

Maa Shilaputri rules over the moon and provides fortune to her devotees. This form of Aadishakti is known to remove all the malefic effects of the moon in the horoscope and is also known by other names including Shilaputri, Hemavati, and Parvati.

 

