Navratri 2024 celebrations day 1: Auspicious colour of the day, puja timings and other details you need to know

The jubilant nine-day festival dedicated to goddess Durga is all set to begin on Thursday, October 3. Overnight celebrations, fasting, and cultural gatherings like garba mark the festival. Additionally, all nine days are dedicated to different forms of the goddess Durga, also called ‘Aadishakti’. The first day of Navratri is dedicated to the worshipping of Goddess Maa Shilaputri, also known as Shailputri. Here are all the details about Navratri Day 1, from the auspicious colour of the day to puja timings.

Navratri day 1 The first day of the nine-day-long festival is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Maa Shilaputri. The goddess has been described as the daughter of mountains. The name of the goddess, Maa Shilaputri, is made of two Sanskrit terms: ‘shil’, which means rock and ‘Putri’, which means daughter. Shila Putri is known for radiating positivity, happiness, and light, just like crores of suns and moons.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: 5 Indian traditional sweets for Navratri fast

Maa Shailputri rides on a bull (Nandi) and also carry a trident and lotus in her hands with a moon on her forehead.

Navratri Day 1: Puja timings and other details The Puja timings for Shardiya Navratri's first day will begin early in morning on Thursday. The auspicious Ghatasthapana Muhurat (kalash) will start at 6:30 am and will end at 7:31 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 12:03 pm and end at 12:51 pm.

Also Read | Good News For Mumbaikars! 12 extra Metro trips from October 7 to 11 for Navratri

Shardiya Navratri Day 1 auspicious colour The auspicious colour of the first day of Shardiya Navratri is Orange. The colour of Navratri is selected based on the day of the week which marks the beginning of the festival. The auspicious colours of the rest of the days during Navratri 2025 are decided accordingly.