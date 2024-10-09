Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Navratri 2024 Day 7: Which goddess is worshipped today? What is the auspicious colour of the day? All you need to know

Navratri 2024 Day 7: Which goddess is worshipped today? What is the auspicious colour of the day? All you need to know

Livemint

Navratri 2024's Day 7 is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, celebrated for her power and protection. Wednesday's auspicious colour, royal blue, signifies elegance and wealth, with the belief that it enhances confidence and inner strength.

Navratri 2024 Day 7: Know about the auspicious colour of the day and other details.

Navratri 2024 Day 7: The seventh day of the Shardiya Navratri festival is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri. The incarnation of Adi Shakti is worshipped on Day 7, ie on Wednesday. The auspicious colour of the day is royal blue.

The colour represents elegance and wealth. Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped as the destroyer of darkness and ignorance. The Hindi deity is a symbol of immense power and protection. It is believed that wearing royal blue on this day encourages confidence and inner strength.

(More to come)

