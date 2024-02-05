Shark Tank 3: What happens once a deal is struck on screen? Anupam Mittal says…
Mint caught up with Shaadi.com founder and popular Shark Anupam Mittal as the show returned to the silver screen (and smartphones) for a third season in January.
Shark Tank India is no stranger to controversy — from funding allegations to assertions that the contest is ‘scripted’. Previous seasons have seen the judges commit to more than ₹120 crore to contestants and their fledgling companies. Some, however, insist that they are yet to receive funds – despite cracking a deal on screen during the first two seasons. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, however, reveals that there's more to the story.