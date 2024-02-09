 Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal left speechless at 'hum South Bombay mein rehte hain' comment | Watch video | Mint
Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal left speechless at 'hum South Bombay mein rehte hain' comment | Watch video

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal was shocked by the high monthly salaries drawn by the management of startup Nasher Miles on Shark Tank India.

Shruti Kedia Daga, Founder & Marketing Head of Nasher Miles draws 5.75 lakh, Lokesh Daga, Founder & CEO of Nasher Miles draws 7 lakh, and Abhishek Daga Founder & Chairman of Nasher Miles, draws 7 lakh monthly.

In a recent episode of Shark Tank India, Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal was seen flabbergasted by the monthly salary drawn by management of startup Nasher Miles.

Shruti Kedia Daga, Founder & Marketing Head of Nasher Miles draws 5.75 lakh, Lokesh Daga, Founder & CEO of Nasher Miles draws 7 lakh, and Abhishek Daga Founder & Chairman of Nasher Miles, draws 7 lakh monthly.

Nasher Miles is a D2C brand that is involved in making trendy travel luggage.

Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar were part of the panel, as investors, on the show.

After the founders of Nasher Miles revealed their salary, Mittal was surprised and confirmed if their salary was on an annual or monthly basis. To which Shruti Kedia replied that she lives in South Bombay.

“Anupam hum South Bombay mein rehte hain," Kedia was seen saying.

The company's sales as claimed in the pitch was around 11 crore.

Mittal responded that it has been 20 years that he has been making companies and selling them. However, he still doesn't take away this amount of salary.

This was also a never-seen-before, face-off between the pitchers on Shark Tank India. Among whom Assembly and Nasher Miles were pitted against each other.

This episode was part of season three of country's own business reality TV series, Shark Tank India.

Published: 09 Feb 2024, 10:48 AM IST
