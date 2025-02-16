Shark Tank India: Shark Tank India has been in the spotlight for unique pitches by entrepreneurs from across India. However, siblings Aditi and Ashish Jawa recently shared their ‘sour’ experience, of how Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh accused the duo of “manipulating sales figures.”

The siblings appeared on the Shark Tank India stage in January, pitching their skincare brand, Personal Touch, for ₹1.2 crore in exchange for 1 percent equity. Despite having built a ₹35 crore business, the siblings claimed that the Sharks were not convinced about their sales figures.

On Ayushman Pandit's podcast, Ashish recounted the tense moments when he was questioned about the sales numbers. “When the questions were raised about our sales figures, I wanted to ensure that we don’t walk out of the show without proving our credibility. That is why I said that we’d show our Shopify dashboard to show Vineeta Singh and the other sharks that our numbers weren’t fake," said Ashish.

‘Can go numb…’ Ashish Jawa and Aditi further shared their ordeal of how they were made to wait for hours in front of multiple cameras, for a segment of the show they were not informed about earlier.

“When we came in from the green room, we saw that there were camera in our faces, and we were asked to sit and show our Shopify dashboard." Ashish Jawa said.

“You must understand that people can go numb in such situations, especially when we have built a ₹35 crore business, and we are told that there is something fishy about it. We wanted to show that we were honest people,” the entrepreneur added further.