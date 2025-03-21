Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar advises 70-hour work week employees against marriage and children — Here’s why

Shark Tank India judge and Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar, in a podcast with the Humans of Bombay, highlighted how employees with a 70-hour work week should think carefully before getting into a marriage and having children, reported the news portal DNA India on Friday, March 21.

Thapar questioned people working 70 hours a week who will not be able to give time to their families and urged these employees not to get married, which may later prompt mental health issues in children due to an absent parent.

“70 hours a week and then you are putting in another 30-40 hours a week. The rest of the time, you have to get a little bit of sleep. What time are you going to give your little baby or even a spouse who chose to be a homemaker to take care of the baby? Then just spare them the misery and the mental health issues of having an absent parent,” said Namita Thapar, cited by the news agency.

The Emcure Pharma Executive Director highlighted that employees in higher positions usually dedicate extra work hours, but companies should work out manageable working hours for the employees in medium or low ranks.

“For people where the stakes are high, yes. But for common employees, have a reasonable work limit knowing that there will be some blips, deliverables. But it cannot be a constant 70-hour workweek, which is what a lot of people are proposing,” said Namita Thapar as per the news report.

Netizens React People on the social media platforms appreciated Namita Thapar's honesty and clarity.

“Thanks, Namita, for speaking the reality. Wonder why many others never thought about this before,” said a social media user, according to the news portal's report.

“People make fun of her for many things on the show, but she is a very sensible woman who says what needs to be said,” according to another social media post.