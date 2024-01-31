Ritesh Agarwal, the fresh addition to Shark Tank India Season 3, has shed light on which Bollywood actor has the capability of succeeding as a Shark on the show. The OYO Rooms founder revealed his picks during an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Shark Tank India: Here's what Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal says about his journey so far in the show Agarwal picked actor Ranveer Singh as a prime choice. He believes Singh's unique consumer insight and vibrant energy mirror the essence of what Shark Tank stands for. Yet, Agarwal is quick to note Singh's distinct flair would add a fresh dimension to the panel.

"I think Ranveer Singh would be the one. He will bring a sense of consumer understanding and energy, which we also try to bring, but of course, he will bring his own perspective," he said.

The conversation veered towards another Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan. Agarwal painted Aaryan as the epitome of a grassroots success story. Hailing from a modest background, Aaryan's journey to stardom is not just about the glitz and glamour.

Also Read: Shark Tank India Season 3 Judges share tips before premier: ‘Focus on value creation’ “Kartik Aaryan is a small-town person but has done very smart things. Not much is talked about him, but he came from a small town and became very successful in Bollywood. He has done it all, but very quietly and systematically and made a bunch of investments. I would say these two (Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan) would be best," Agarwal added.

Ritesh Agarwal on Ayodhya tourism The OYO visionary addressed the evolving landscape of Indian tourism. He particularly spoke about the trend of domestic travel and the surge in spiritual destinations. He underscored the significant demand in places like Varanasi and Ayodhya, with a particular focus on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“I noticed people don't like to share that they have travelled overseas. I think Lakshadweep will be an incredible destination. We are quite preparing to announce our launch in Lakshadweep. We are quite excited about it," he added.

