Shark Tank India Season 3: What did Sharks say on 'Daak Room' startup once praised by PM Modi
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta questioned whether Daak Room was a passion project or business and declined to invest. Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal suggested that Daak Room rebrand as a stationary brand and sell commerce products.
Shark Tank India 3: The startup, Daak Room, which was once praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on a recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 3. During the episode, Daak Room founders Shivani Mehta and Harnehmat Kaur presented their startup and said that they promote physical writing among people through school programs, campaigns, events and products. The sharks were impressed by the pitch as they received written letters from their loved ones. The founders asked for ₹36 lakh for 4 percent equity.