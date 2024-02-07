Shark Tank India: Startup accused of making false claims after boAt’s Aman Gupta, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal strike deal
The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) demands a public apology and compensation worth Rs. 100 crore from Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports for misleading statements made on Shark Tank India Season 3.
Shark Tank India Season 3 aired an episode on January 30 that featured a cricket bat manufacturer, Tramboo Sports. Two young entrepreneurs, Hamad Tramboo and Saad Tramboo, represented the company from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has initiated legal proceedings against Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports.