 Shark Tank India: Startup accused of making false claims after boAt’s Aman Gupta, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal strike deal | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 14:32:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.80 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 671.90 3.23%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 432.00 0.14%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,136.85 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 269.50 -1.77%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Shark Tank India: Startup accused of making false claims after boAt’s Aman Gupta, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal strike deal
Back Back

Shark Tank India: Startup accused of making false claims after boAt’s Aman Gupta, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal strike deal

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) demands a public apology and compensation worth Rs. 100 crore from Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports for misleading statements made on Shark Tank India Season 3.

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India Season 3 (Screengrab from YouTube/Shark Tank India)Premium
Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India Season 3 (Screengrab from YouTube/Shark Tank India)

Shark Tank India Season 3 aired an episode on January 30 that featured a cricket bat manufacturer, Tramboo Sports. Two young entrepreneurs, Hamad Tramboo and Saad Tramboo, represented the company from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has initiated legal proceedings against Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports.

CBMAK has disputed claims by Tramboo Sports that positioned them as the exclusive producers of Kashmir willow cricket bats. Such assertions, according to CBMAK, misled the audience and adversely impacted its members' business, leading to decreased sales and damage to the reputation of Kashmir's bat-making industry.

“We express astonishment at the claims made by Tramboo Sports on the ‘Shark Tank India’ Season 3 episode dated 30th January 2024," CBMAK told Kashmirdotcom.

“CBMAK emphasises its role as the true and only representative of Kashmir’s cricket bat manufacturers," it added.

Also Read: Shark Tank India: What happens once a deal is struck on screen? Anupam Mittal says…

CBMAK, through its legal counsel, demands a public apology to be broadcasted on-air by both accused parties within a fortnight. It is also seeking compensation worth Rs. 100 crore for the losses and mental distress caused to CBMAK members.

During the disputed Shark Tank India Season 3 episode, Tramboo Sports presented itself as an innovator in the field. This statement was firmly contested by CBMAK.

Also Read: Shark Tank India Season 3: OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal picks Bollywood actors who can be great judges

CBMAK President Fayaz Ahmad Dar and Vice President Fawzul Kabiir, among other members, spoke about various misleading statements by the entrepreneurs.

“Incorrect claims regarding international recognitions and milestones achieved by the Kashmir Willow bats made by other local bat manufacturers is also being seen as a point of serious concern (sic)," the publication quoted a statement as saying.

Watch: Deepinder Goyal does an ‘Ashneer Grover’ in Shark Tank India Season 3

The statement notes that GR8 Sports India is the “first and only International Cricket Council (ICC) approved brand of Kashmir". It is also the first one from the valley to take Kashmiri cricket bats to the international market, the statement added.

Deal from Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal

In the Shark Tank India Season 3 episode, Tramboo Sports bagged a deal from boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal. The two investors put in 30 lakh for 4% of equity in the startup.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Feb 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App