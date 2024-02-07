Shark Tank India Season 3 aired an episode on January 30 that featured a cricket bat manufacturer, Tramboo Sports. Two young entrepreneurs, Hamad Tramboo and Saad Tramboo, represented the company from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has initiated legal proceedings against Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBMAK has disputed claims by Tramboo Sports that positioned them as the exclusive producers of Kashmir willow cricket bats. Such assertions, according to CBMAK, misled the audience and adversely impacted its members' business, leading to decreased sales and damage to the reputation of Kashmir's bat-making industry.

“We express astonishment at the claims made by Tramboo Sports on the ‘Shark Tank India’ Season 3 episode dated 30th January 2024," CBMAK told Kashmirdotcom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“CBMAK emphasises its role as the true and only representative of Kashmir’s cricket bat manufacturers," it added.

CBMAK, through its legal counsel, demands a public apology to be broadcasted on-air by both accused parties within a fortnight. It is also seeking compensation worth Rs. 100 crore for the losses and mental distress caused to CBMAK members.

CBMAK President Fayaz Ahmad Dar and Vice President Fawzul Kabiir, among other members, spoke about various misleading statements by the entrepreneurs.

“Incorrect claims regarding international recognitions and milestones achieved by the Kashmir Willow bats made by other local bat manufacturers is also being seen as a point of serious concern (sic)," the publication quoted a statement as saying.

The statement notes that GR8 Sports India is the "first and only International Cricket Council (ICC) approved brand of Kashmir". It is also the first one from the valley to take Kashmiri cricket bats to the international market, the statement added.

Deal from Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal In the Shark Tank India Season 3 episode, Tramboo Sports bagged a deal from boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal. The two investors put in ₹30 lakh for 4% of equity in the startup.

