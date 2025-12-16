Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal warns against shortcut fitness: ‘If Ozempic becomes for fat loss what Eno is for…'

Anupam Mittal, an angel investor and a judge on Shark Tank India, has weighed in on the recent launch of Ozempic in India, rendering a wider perspective on the drug’s popularity through a LinkedIn post. Mittal asserted that while Indians have long aspired to be fit, many are now opting for easier solutions rather than sustained lifestyle changes. “Maybe that’s why Ozempic feels like a gold injection right now,” he said.

Ozempic, manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, has been widely discussed internationally for its use among celebrities and its impact on weight loss; however, Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, has underlined that the drug's India rollout is focused on diabetes care, evidence-based medicine, and responsible prescription practices.

The drug is currently priced at around ₹8,800 per month in India, and industry estimates suggest it could create an annual market worth nearly ₹1,000 crore, Mittal shared.

Mittal also underlined a major upcoming shift in the pharmaceutical landscape. Beginning March 2026, key GLP-1 drug patents are expected to expire, potentially opening the market to lower-cost alternatives from Indian pharmaceutical companies. He suggested that this could trigger rapid industry expansion, with the weight-loss drug market potentially growing several-fold in the coming years. Companies like Cipla, he noted, appear well-positioned to enter the segment.

“The real plot twist lands in March ’26, when GLP-1 patents begin to expire.

That’s when every pharma company will discover its inner weight-loss baba and the industry could 5× in a few years 📈 Cipla looks ready to open the ashram first,” he wrote.

At the same time, Mittal cautioned against viewing such medications as lifestyle substitutes. He acknowledged that GLP-1 drugs are a medical breakthrough for individuals with obesity, diabetes, and serious metabolic conditions, and credited science for delivering life-changing solutions to many patients.

“If Ozempic becomes for fat loss what Eno is for acidity, half of urban India may be on a monthly injection plan, just to look better on Instagram. Let’s be clear though.

These drugs are a medical miracle in many cases. For obesity, diabetes, and serious metabolic issues, GLP-1s are genuinely life-changing. Science deserves full credit,” he shared.

However, for the average individual without medical necessity, he argued that traditional health principles remain more effective.

“Shortcuts are seductive. Science is powerful. But fitness ka jugaad nahi hota, boss. Lifestyle compounds. Discipline protects,” he concluded.

Here’s how social media users reacted A user wrote: “We should have regulation labelling anything that does not meet basic nutrition standards as ‘junk.’”

Another wrote: “Eno for acidity. Ozempic for obesity.

But no injection yet for lack of discipline.

Lifestyle still undefeated.”

A third user said: “Golden Words ‘But fitness ka jugaad nahi hota, boss.

Lifestyle compounds. Discipline protects.’”