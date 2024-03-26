Shark Tank season 3: 24-year old pitcher gets schooled by sharks; Anupam Mittal says 'dramebaazi ka bohot shauq hai’
Shark Tank season 3: Shark Tank India Season 3 episode sees 24-year-old Ha Tada critiqued for leaving home and minimal family contact.
The ongoing Shark Tank India Season 3 episode has grabbed headlines after Shark Anupam Mittal and other Sharks schooled 24-year-old pitcher. The incident happened during a pitch about an innovative petrol detector and meter company named FuelV. The young pitchers named Siddharth Madhav (18) and Ha Tada (24) asked for ₹50 lakhs for 5 per cent equity.