The fourth season of Shark Tank India, which has become one of the most-watched reality shows in India, will witness several new things, including pitches and the judges.

The season will be shown entirely on an OTT platform for the first time. Earlier, it was shown on television as well.

Shark Tank Season 4: New hosts and judges Two new sharks will add more spice to the season: Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of Veeba Consumer Products, and Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital.

They will join the older judges: Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (boAT), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharma), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Varun Dua (ACKO), Azhar Iqbal (Inshorts) and Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms).

The season will have two new hosts: media personality Sahiba Bali and comedian Ashish Solanki.

Both Bali and Solanki have been very famous on social media for the past few months.

Shark Tank Season 4: When and where to watch The season starts today at 8 pm and will stream from Monday to Friday on Sony LIV. It can also be watched on its application and website.

In the past three seasons, the show has introduced several new exciting startups and entrepreneurs to the Indian audience.

The show is an Indian version of Shark Tank, an American business reality television series that premiered on 9 August 2009.

The show is the American franchise of the international format Dragons' Den, a British TV series that is itself a remake of the Japanese TV show The Tigers of Money.