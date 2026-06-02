Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal says employees should be paid on the 15th and 30th. Here's why

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has triggered discussion on social media after proposing a change to India's conventional salary payout system.

In a recent LinkedIn post, the entrepreneur argued that employees should ideally be paid twice a month rather than receiving their salaries in the following month, as is common across many organisations.

According to Mittal, salary timing has a direct impact on employees' financial stability and deserves more attention from employers.

Beginning his post with the question, "When should you get paid?", Mittal suggested that while companies often highlight workplace perks and benefits, they frequently overlook what he considers one of the most valuable aspects of employment.

Questions Around India's Existing Salary Structure Mittal noted that many companies promote benefits such as "enhanced leave, free food, and remote working", but rarely discuss when employees receive their salaries.

He pointed out that most organisations in India pay employees during the first week of the next month for work completed in the previous month. While some companies process salaries on the first day of the month, others release payments closer to the seventh.

The entrepreneur also observed that weekends and public holidays can sometimes delay salary credits even further.

For employees balancing rent, EMIs and household expenses, he argued, these delays can create unnecessary financial strain.

Why He Believes Companies Should Reconsider Mittal said salary payout schedules may appear to be an administrative detail from a company's perspective, but the impact on employees can be far more significant.

According to him, delayed salaries can lead to missed payments, financial penalties and avoidable stress.

Drawing on his experience at Shaadi.com, he revealed that the company changed its approach several years ago.

"A few years ago, we decided Shaadi.com that salaries should go out at the end of the current month, not in the following month. Not as a perk. But as common sense," he said.

The entrepreneur suggested that paying employees earlier was not intended as an additional benefit, but rather as a practical step that aligned better with people's financial needs.

'Cash Flow Is Dignity' Mittal also explained why he believes salary timing matters beyond simple payroll management.

He argued that what may seem like a minor delay to an employer can have real consequences for workers.

"Because for some folks, a week’s delay may be an accounting detail. But for most, it can mean an EMI bounce, a rent scramble, an awkward call, or half a day wasted fixing something that should never have broken. Ask the vast majority of India, and they will tell you, cash flow is dignity," he said.

The phrase quickly became one of the most discussed aspects of his post, with many professionals sharing their own experiences of managing monthly financial obligations.

His Proposal: Salaries On The 15th And 30th Mittal went a step further by proposing a new salary structure that would see employees paid twice each month.

Under his suggestion, workers would receive payments on the 15th and 30th, creating a more regular flow of income and reducing the financial pressure associated with waiting for a single monthly payout.

"In fact, I think companies should pay twice a month, 15th and 30th. Yes, payroll teams will grumble a bit. But in 2026, with tech, this is not rocket science. Better cash flow means less stress, fewer debt traps, more spending velocity and ergo, a GDP nudge. Win for employees, win for companies, win for the economy. So push your HR and let’s end this British-era next-month payout system?" he said.

According to Mittal, more frequent salary credits could help employees manage expenses better while reducing dependence on short-term borrowing between paydays.

One Of Shark Tank India's Most Active Investors Beyond his views on workplace culture, Mittal remains one of the most recognisable faces on Shark Tank India.

Since the show's launch in 2021, he has emerged as one of its most active investors. Over the first four seasons, he reportedly closed 103 deals and invested ₹37.3 crore in businesses featured on the programme.